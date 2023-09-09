Drake places $500,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to Beat Sean Strickland KO

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Multiple award winning Canadian rapper, Drake has Placed a $500,000 bet On Israel Adesanya To Beat Sean Strickland in their much anticipated UFC 293 match.

The chronic gambler posted the bet slip on his Instagram page without a caption.

Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland’s UFC 293 match will be on the 10th of August at 2 am GMT.

The matchup is for the middleweight title which is currently held by Israel and the showdown will take place in Sydney, Australia.

See the post below;