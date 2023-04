- Advertisement -

Canadian rapper, Drake, is laughing all the way to the bank after winning $2.7million bet he placed on Israel Adesanya to win UFC match.

Alex Pereira was eliminated by knockout as Israel Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight Title.

Drake invested $40,000 that he will win via knockout. He’s earned a whooping $2.7million.

This match ends Israel Adesanya’s losing streak against Pereira of 0-3 games.

Check out Drake’s winning slips below…

Check out the video as shared by the fighter.