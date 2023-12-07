Drama as boyfriend breaks up with his girlfriend for denying him access to phone he bought for her – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A content creator called Holy Flamess has really lit some flames in a young couples relationship as a interview with them later saw the lovers going their separate ways and calling it a quit.

The lovers were out having fun as the festive season is here with us when Flamess appeared from nowhere to ask them some few tempting relationship questions.

The lady was first asked if there is anyway she can release her phone for his guy to check what she has on it.

She replied no and the guy thought she was joking. The guy was also asked if he is willing to release his phone for his girlfriend to check and he boldly said yes.

He then attempted to give his phone to the lady to check so she can also bring our her own but the lady had no plans in doing that.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She continuously insisted on not letting her boyfriend spy on her phone to ascertain if she’s keeping something away from him or not.

The guy got furious and made it known on camera he was the one who even bought the phone for her but the lady insisted leading to their breakup immediately.

Watch the dramatic moment below