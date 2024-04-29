Drama as fetish priest impregnates pastor’s barren wife

According to a report by Face of Malawi, a fetish priest in Pallisa, Eastern Ugandan has shocked the world by impregnating a pastor’s wife who has been barren for 10 years.

As stated by sources, Angella Atuko, a wife of a famous area pastor in Agule, Pallisa sought the intervention of a traditional healer to their childlessness after hearing about the efficacy of his potions and the prowess he has in tackling such cases.

She was however hoodwinked into a love affair with the native doctor who got her pregnant.

The pastor, on receiving the good news of his wife finally bearing a child, started sharing the good news of his wife’s pregnancy as the handiwork of God, but this angered the herbalist.

The herbalist confronted the pastor and revealed what transpired between him and the cleric’s wife, and that he is responsible for the pregnancy.

The wife admitted when she was summoned as she confirmed it was the herbalist who got her pregnant, which made the pastor to send her packing from his house.

The community received the news with shock as many wondered how it happened since the two involved are of different religious backgrounds.