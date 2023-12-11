type here...
Drama as woman invites her married boyfriend to live with her and her husband

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A woman has baffled her community folks after she invited her alleged married lover to live with her and her husband.

It is rumoured that the woman, Moreblessing Nhema, had been in a relationship with the married man, Stephen, for a long time.

Stephen later moved into the one room that Moreblessing rented with her husband, Beven Nyamoto.

However, Moreblessing was living with Zvikomborero, her cousin, who was forced to find somewhere else. Zvikomborero and Moreblessing’s mothers are sisters.

Moreblessing and Nayamoto, however, shared that Stephen is Nyamoto’s relative, and he was currently staying with them. They claim they took him in after he was not being paid by his former job.

Stephen says he will move out and live independently when he gets a new job. His wife is said to live in rural areas due to financial strains.

Stephen currently serves clients at the tuckshop at Nyamoto and Moreblessing’s place. Nyamoto claims Stephen is his brother, but H-Metro was informed that the two are not related at all.

