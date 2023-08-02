Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A group of female friends who decided to go on a night out were stunned after realising they had bitten more than they could chew on their fun date.

The trio from Nigeria visited a plush restaurant to have a good time but were left jaw-dropped after they received their bill for a bottle of water they drank.

Among many options on the menu, they ordered a premium glass bottle of water without knowing it cost N5,500 naira (equivalent to 80 cedis).

A video which has gone viral on the internet captures the three ladies in bemusement when the waiter presented them with the bill.

They couldn’t spare any chance for embarrassment as they are seen engaging the waiter in a conversation to seek clarification on whether the price tag was a mistake.

The trio eventually burst out into laughter because they probably couldn’t believe that they were going to pay that amount for one bottle of water.

One of the ladies who was speaking on behalf of the group asked if they could go away with the empty bottle as it seemingly cost an arm and leg.

As if she was joking, she truly stashed the bottle in her handbag at the latter end of the video as she was ready to leave with it.