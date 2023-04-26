type here...
Drama as woman confronts husband of 22 years after catching him with his side chick

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
woman confront cheating husband
A video showing the moment a Sierra-Leonen woman besieged her husband’s alleged side chick’s house to cause a scene is currently making the rounds online.

According to reports accompanying the trending clip, the livid woman confronted her husband outside the house and accused him of cheating on her while they are still legally married.

While venting her spleen, the woman, who was unconcerned about embarrassing herself in public, noted that they have been married for 22 years and have two children together.

She lamented bitterly about her husband whom she said is cheating on her with another woman named Christina.

Her husband, however, claimed that Christina is not his mistress and only an acquaintance, and he urged his wife to leave the premises because she was trespassing, but she refused to leave.

Christina, who is said to be have been divorced for seven years, eventually came out of the house but didn’t say a word to the angry wife.

She was evidently unperturbed by the drama as she held the man’s hand and walked out on the wife. All the while, the wife kept insulting them, especially her husband for not honouring their wedding vows.

    Source:GHPage

