Upcoming musician 2 PM aka King of Bars last week lost his life in a motor accident which left his friends and family in grief over his short life.

Though the news out there is that he was involved in an accident, no one has been able to explain what really happened leading to his involvement in the accident.

Well, the rider who was also involved in the accident has come out to finally narrate what happened on that fateful day.

According to the young man identified as Alfred, it was around 5:30 pm when the deceased and some friends came to his workplace so they could plan for that evening because there were a lot of programmes in town.

He later picked up the musician on his motorbike to go get some food and decided to pass by a pharmacy shop to buy some drugs because 2 PM needed them.

Alfred mentioned that the accident happened on a double lane that had been turned into one lane because the road was under repair.

On their way home, they saw a motorbike parked by the side of the road but as they approached that spot the parked motorway entered the road and that led to their collution.

He added that at that time, 2 PM was sitting behind him on the motorbike and was pressing his phone when the accident happened so he lost control and fell off the motorbike leading to his death.

Watch the video below: