Driver jailed 9 months for biting Police Officer’s fingers during arrest

A 24-year-old commercial driver has been sentenced to nine months in jail for biting the fingers of a Police officer while resisting arrest.

Ebenezer Nkoom pleaded guilty to 13 different charges, including causing harm, unlawful harm, resisting arrest, and other road traffic offenses brought against him by the Assin-Fosu District Court.

He begged for leniency at the Court, presided over by Mr Abdul Majeed Illiasu.

Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo said the complainants, General Constable Samuel Ayamba and Constable Sophia Essel, spotted the convict driving a Hyundai Atos taxicab, with registration number CR 1157-20.

The prosecutor said the convict stopped at an un-designated place to pick up passengers without reasonable consideration to other road users.

The police officers approached the driver and cautioned him not to pick up passengers at that place and asked him to leave.

He was, however, adamant and replied that he would continue to pick up passengers from that spot until the Police arrested all other drivers who did the same.

Barely an hour later, Chief Inspector Ayongo said the convict returned to the same location, which led to his arrest.

While the officers joined his vehicle to be driven to the Regional MTTD, the convict rather drove them to an unknown destination and attempted to escape.

In the process of rearresting him, he resisted and bit the finger of General Constable Ayamba, “inflicting severe injuries on his hand,” the prosecutor said.

A motor rider who witnessed the incident quickly picked up the injured police officer and chased the convict, who drove the vehicle into a nearby bush, abandoned it and absconded.

The two officers reported the incident to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Wonder Lumor, the Central North Regional MTTD Commander, who deployed two plain-clothed policemen and CID officers to the scene.

The prosecutor said about an hour later, the convict emerged in the company of two others, and he was arrested to assist with investigations.

A thorough check on the vehicle and documents revealed that he had failed to validate his driver’s license since Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and was driving a commercial vehicle at an unauthorised age of 24, instead of 25 years and above.