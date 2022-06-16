“Insensitive’ – Reaction as drivers fail to stop for school kids to cross road

- Advertisement -

A trending video has evoked a sense of angst amongst several Ghanaian social media users.

This is because some drivers who should know better refused to stop for school kids to cross the road.

Per the laid-down rules, drivers are expected to stop wherever there is a Zebra crossing for pedestrians to cross.

However, in this video, the drivers refused to stop for the school kids to cross. They had to wait for minutes as none of the drivers was willing to obey the simple road regulation.

One of the kids had to risk it by crossing the road at an authorised place as the drivers continued to pass by without trying to stop.

The video has since gone viral with many Ghanaians lambasting the drivers for negligence. Many believe in any civilized world, drivers must stop especially wherever there is a zebra cross for people to cross.