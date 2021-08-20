- Advertisement -

The work of teachers is considered as a “service to humanity” rather than a profession that deserves formidable remunerations – at least in a third world country like Ghana and Nigeria among other African countries.

One young Nigerian woman has shared her experience working as a former teacher after she laid down her tools to start a new job as a commercial driver chauffeuring passengers in a tricycle, known locally as ‘Pragya’ or ‘Mahama Camboo’ in Ghana and ‘Keke Napep’ in Nigerian.

According to the lady who graduated from the University of Calabar in Nigeria, she took up a job in teaching right after school and went on to tutor in four different schools. But the salary from all her employers was so meagre that she had to find something more profitable to lay hands on.

She finally decided to venture into driving a commercial tricycle for a living and her testimony is that it pays her more than a teaching job.

The woman disclosed this when one of her passengers who was impressed with her spoken English asked why she took up the job despite being having good education.

She stressed that working as a pragya [keke] driver is more lucrative than being a teacher.

Watch the inspiring video below.

The video of the young lady which has gone viral found and has stirred reactions from social media users who have praised and commended her hard work.

Read some of the comments below.

An Instagram user @therealchinweadamba wrote, “There’s nothing more dignified than making your own money! Go girl! Heaven will open shower of blessing upon you Amen”.

@pinky_onyinye wrote, “Any where u find peace make it a home she don find peace where keke dey pass teaching work . Be happy always boo”.

@chinonsogod92 wrote, “This is the type of woman I will like to marry not all this oloshos and mgbeke slay Queens on Instagram”.