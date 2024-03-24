Funny Face arrested for drunk driving and killling a child while moving at a top speed

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face has allegedly been arrested by the police for drunk driving and killing a minor while moving at a top speed.

According to an eye witness who was present at the accident scene, Funny Face was driving at top speed inside his small Kia saloon car while totally drunk.

And because he was affected by the alcohol he lost control of his car’s steering wheel.

Upon reaching the Kasoa Kakraba junction, he crashed into 5 people including a minor with his car which was moving at around 100mph.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital including the minor who perished at the scene.

As projected by a lady who was also present and spoke in the background of a trending video from the accident scene, she believes that another woman who was also hit by Funny Face’s car will be pronounced dead by tomorrow morning.

Reports on social media suggest that Funny Face is currently behind bars at Kasoa Police station on the following counts; (Drunk driving, speed driving and, murder).

Stay tuned for more on this sad story…