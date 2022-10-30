- Advertisement -

Members of the Ghana Drunkards Association have threatened to permanently stop the purchase of alcoholic products if Nana Addo doesn’t intervene in the rising cost of living.

According to them, the recent hike in the prices of commodities including alcoholic beverages has greatly affected them in a negative way and they won’t sit aloof for things to get worse before they start to express their grievances.

As claimed by the group, their penchant for drinking has been significantly impacted by the decline in the value of the Ghanaian cedi relative to the US dollar.

Mr Moses Onyah (Dry Bone) who led the group to speak in an interview with Kasapa FM over the steadily rising cost of alcoholic products further added that if drunkards in Ghana go on an indefinite strike concerning the purchase of alcoholic beverages, a lot of businesses are going to collapse.

He ended his complaints by entreating the government to step in to safeguard the industry since thousands of people would undoubtedly be out of business and become unemployed in the process.

