Dubai Porta Potty: Celebs, influencers paid for camels to poop on [Details]

- Advertisement -

A piece of new information about the popular Dubai Porta Potty has revealed how female celebrities and influencers are paid for camels to poo on.

Dubai Porta Potty, as the name suggests, is a fetish culture in parts of the United Arab Emirates where rich men satisfy their wildest sexual fantasies.

The majority of these men have no sexual relations with the women they hire. They do sometimes pee on them for pleasure.

Most of these ladies are forced or coerced by money to partake in the craziest of fetishes, which include bestiality (sleeping with animals) and, in most instances, scathing.

Scathing is a wild sexual fetish where pleasure is derived when one poos on the other. Usually, the men poop on the ladies and force them to either swallow it or smear it on their faces.

A TikToker and former flight attendant with the handle @hocusbogus2.0 claims to have witnessed influencers and models discussing the bizarre practice firsthand. Passengers were reportedly eating high-fibre foods while bragging about what they were about to do on the way to Dubai.

The influencers are reportedly given free flights to Dubai and preferential treatment in exchange for enduring dehumanising activities such as being urinated on or eating human or camel poo.

Another backed her claim by writing:

“I’m just going to make a list of all the things she said she did or witnessed:

“One girl had the contents of the bucket stuffed up her.” She ate a solid piece of s***. Girls had to slide across the floor on their stomachs, licking up s***. There were human centipede actions.