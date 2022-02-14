type here...
GhPageLifestyle"She dumped me after borrowing 2 million to spend on her" -...
Lifestyle

“She dumped me after borrowing 2 million to spend on her” – Young guy suffers a serious broken heart

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Some people can be very stupid and irredeemable from their foolishness because how can you borrow money just to spend on a lady for fear of losing her?

A lot of guys have intentionally refused to learn from the bitter experiences frequently shared on the internet concerning how some men were seriously wounded after they went all out for women.

Well, a guy on a net salary of 2.4 million naira has done the unimaginable by borrowing 2 million niara just to shower gifts on his employed girlfriend.

According to a friend of the guy whose stupid decisions has landed him in serious debt, he was sending allowances of 30k/month for his girlfriend, make-outings, iPhone 12 Promax, N200k for Christmas gift & N200k birthday gifts.

His girlfriend who was enjoying all these goodies has broken up with him after he received a message from the bank his boyfriend borrowed the money from to make life comfortable for her.

She has also blocked him on all the various social media platforms since no one would want to associate with him herself with a heavy debtor.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.9 ° F
    79.9 °
    79.9 °
    80 %
    2.6mph
    100 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News