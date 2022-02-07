type here...
GhPageLifestyle"I dumped my serious boyfriend because he was no longer my class"...
Lifestyle

“I dumped my serious boyfriend because he was no longer my class” – Lady with PhD mocks her ex-lover

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

A female Twitter users has dropped a lengthy thread on the microblogging platform to detail why she dumped her ex lover.

According to this lady, she was granted an opportunity to student for a PhD in Canada when she together with her ex-boyfriend were both students by day and cleaners by night in Finland.

She went on to narrate how her ex lover was so madly in love with her to the extent that one could tell him all the negative things about her and he would only increase the bond between them.

But after she bagged the opportunity to leave Finland for Canada, she told herself that she will be going alone and if her ex wants her, he should get yourself to Canada by school or any other method

Because she won’t marry and have kids while they were both cleaners and be madly poor and madly in love.

So after she finally vamoosed Finland for Canada, their once enviable relationship came to an abrupt end because her ex lover was no longer in her league.

Read the Twitter thread below to know more..

    Source:GhPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News