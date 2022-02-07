“I dumped my serious boyfriend because he was no longer my class” – Lady with PhD mocks her ex-lover

- Advertisement -

A female Twitter users has dropped a lengthy thread on the microblogging platform to detail why she dumped her ex lover.

According to this lady, she was granted an opportunity to student for a PhD in Canada when she together with her ex-boyfriend were both students by day and cleaners by night in Finland.

She went on to narrate how her ex lover was so madly in love with her to the extent that one could tell him all the negative things about her and he would only increase the bond between them.

But after she bagged the opportunity to leave Finland for Canada, she told herself that she will be going alone and if her ex wants her, he should get yourself to Canada by school or any other method

Because she won’t marry and have kids while they were both cleaners and be madly poor and madly in love.

So after she finally vamoosed Finland for Canada, their once enviable relationship came to an abrupt end because her ex lover was no longer in her league.

