Dumsor Caused My Disqualification- Afua Asantewaa

- Advertisement -

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attemptee, Afua Asantewaa has attributed her disqualification to the popular “Dumsor”.

The internet sensation believes that even though other factors might have contributed to her disqualification, “Dumsor” plays a major role.

Speaking in an interview on United Showbiz monitored by Ghpage.com, the brand ambassador for Ike City Hotel divulged that “At Akwaaba village there was a plant, but it was taken away. But we had someone who sponsored us with a generator. There was a day when the light went off and when they were switching, it caught fire. It was ECG. The lights went off and I will say that it was 10 minutes. Honestly, if you ask me I think GTA and my team will be the best people to answer because, at that time, I wouldn’t know the best period when it happened. Everything was off, the time, DJ, everything. The light went off for an hour. You asked that at the point when the lights went off, I believed the attempt had failed, right? The motive of this attempt was not to give up. Let me establish a point…Even when my voice went off I could have stopped”.

Afua Asantewaa also recounted how her health was at stake during her sing-a-thon attempt at the Akwaaba Village.

According to her, it got to a time that she completely lost her voice but because “He who has made up his mind to cross the river never cares of getting wet”, she continued.

“As human as I am, I felt it but there are two sides to it. When I even lost my voice…It got to a point where my voice went off and I couldn’t talk at all. With that, I did more than five five-minute breaks, that was the first one I encountered. However, what I know is that regardless of the challenge finish the attempt. Even those who entered the box…”, she said.