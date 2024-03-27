type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDumsor hits Tema General Hospital as babies on oxygen struggle to stay...
News

Dumsor hits Tema General Hospital as babies on oxygen struggle to stay alive (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Dumsor hits Tema General Hospital as babies on oxygen struggle to stay alive (Video)
- Advertisement -

A sad video that has taken over social media shows a total blackout at Tema General Hospital.

In the clip which has since evoked emotions, babies on oxygen can be heard crying and seemingly begging for help.

As reported, several newborn babies who had just been born with some critically ill and requiring incubators and ventilators were faced with this terrible fate.

Dumsor hits Tema General Hospital as babies on oxygen struggle to stay alive (Video)

As confirmed by the nurse who spoke in the background of the video, there’s no extra-flow meter to connect to the oxygen making the situation very dire.

“If we don’t get light in a few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high” – The nurse said with a trembling voice and tears in her eyes.

Unfortunately, Tema General Hospital relies solely on ECG for power generation; The health facility has no backup power supply in cases of emergencies

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Netizens Reactions…

@kingofabidjan – Oh God this scares me so much! Last year, I was in the emergency ward of the tema general hospital for one week. I saw practically how people suffer various illnesses. It’s very scary to think about it when we look at this situation. Insensitive and wicked government

@Phacterz1 – Go to ministers home and find huge generators and other backup power supply machines

@OlamideGh – Those asking why a hospital doesn’t have a backup power supply, Ghana as a nation doesn’t even have

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.9 ° F
85.9 °
85.9 °
70 %
1.5mph
76 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more