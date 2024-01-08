Duncan Williams’ son leaks his own ‘Atopa video’ on twitter – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

It is gradually becoming unbearable and very difficult to ascertain the level to which Archbishop Duncan Williams’ son wants to drag his name in the mud.

Duncan Williams’ son who just came out from rehab, has ones again gotten into the media space and this time around, it’s his own explicit videos.

Netizens were quite astonished why he decided to release his own bedroom videos.

In an X post we sighted recently pertaining to his Dad tweeting about salvation and people getting out of their difficult moments.

Seems he touched on the right spot about his tweet which relates to his sons predicaments.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Due to site and google policies we can’t share the video here but you can check it out on Telegram and X trends.