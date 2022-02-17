E-Commerce Tax: Online businesses, sports betting etc to be taxed starting from April 1

- Advertisement -

From April 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is planning to tax electronic trade and online enterprises.

According to the GRA, the measure is part of a plan to meet a GHC80.3 billion tax revenue target by 2022.

The GRA Commissioner-General, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, stated at the opening ceremony of the GRA 2022 Management Retreat in Ho that the system was created to ensure that any e-commerce, betting, or gaming business operating on the Ghanaian internet space is tax compliant.

“Efforts will be made to tax players in the e-commerce business,” he warned. This has been a difficult industry for the Authority over the years, but we have put in place procedures that will allow us to break into it this year.”

The commissioner stated that the authority is working with the gaming commission, Ghana, and gaming and betting industry operators to ensure that players pay the correct taxes.

The e-commerce sector has been expanding at a commendable rate. According to Statista, the e-commerce market is expected to generate $759 million in revenue in 2022. In 2025, the number of users is predicted to increase to 11.5 million, with an average revenue per user of $85.50.

As a result, the government is attempting to capitalize on this opportunity.

Rev. Owusu Amoah says that, in addition to the E-commerce tax, the passage of the E-Levy bill will help the government achieve its revenue mobilization goals.

He stated that a lot more E-tax education will assist Ghanaians understand the levy better so that they can give it their full support.