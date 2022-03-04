- Advertisement -

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, has re-echoed government’s resolve to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

The new tax measure has faced intense resistance from the public since its announcement, but the lawmaker says government “will do the needful to make Ghanaians know that we mean businesses.”

Speaking on the floor of Parliament Friday, Mr Afrnoy-Markin noted that even though the state is losing revenue due to the delay in the approval of the E-levy, the bill will be passed at the appropriate time.

“The e-levy falls under the programmes that we have proposed. So, as and when it’s supposed to be taken, members will be put on notice. Road tolls are not being taken, of course. We have already passed the appropriation government should be spending in the 2022 budget.”

He added: “Due to the delay in the passage of the E-levy, government has already lost January and February revenue. I believe that when the time comes, we will do the needful to make Ghanaians know that we mean businesses.”

The E-levy is a new tax avenue introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.