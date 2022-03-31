E-LEVY: Nana Akufo-Addo mocks the minority and Ghanaians in parliament [Video]

- Advertisement -

Following the successful passing of the controversial E-LEVY in the face of stiff opposition from Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo has taken a subtle swipe at Ghanaians.

On Thursday, while delivering the State of the Nation’s Address in parliament, President Akufo-Addo used the august platform to make faces at the minority and to pull the legs of Ghanaians.

He did that to send a clear message to those who were vehemently opposing the passing of the E-LEVY, the naysayers and his distractors.

While speaking about the number of roads his government has built so far, Akufo-Addo paused, open his eyes widely, and used his hands to gesture to the minority as he mocked them about his success which had obviously become their pain.

In a video that has gone viral, Akufo-Addo deemed the parliament house an opportune place to tease the opposition and Ghanaians who had opposed several policies he had intended to pass or implement.

The E-LEVY also knowns as Electronic Transfer Levy or MoMo Tax has incurred the wrath of many Ghanaians who believed the government is insensitive to the plights of ordinary citizens by deciding to tax for using electronic platforms for monetary transactions.