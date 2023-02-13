type here...
Eating pork, snails attracts witchcraft and demonic attack – Sonnie Badu

By Albert
Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has discouraged the eating of pork.

His reasons were that the meat from a pig is unwholesome and spiritually unclean for consumption.

Sonnie Badu intimated that when a person eats such spiritually unclean foods, they are susceptible to witchcraft and demonic attacks.

He then went on to mention snails and other kinds of seafood as unclean, which the Bible does not encourage people to eat.

In Facebook post that has generated divergent views, Sonnie Badu wrote: “Once they discover that you ate something unclean. Your spirit automatically gets subdued. So once you got to bed, that’s when they came because you gave them the access,”

The reverend also said it’s simple for devils to attack you while you’re sleeping if you don’t pray before eating. He clarified that some restaurant and food vendor cooks are witchcraft agents that introduce demons into the cuisine.

“They don’t come in the daytime. Daytime, you are alert. They come when the body is tired. Midnight. From 12:00 am to 3:00 am. So whilst you are in bed, they jump in and begin to be you.”

However, many have disagreed with the explanation that God has given everyone the liberty to consume whatever they deem fit.

