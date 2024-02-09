“We miss you”: Ebony Reigns’ family Marks 6th Anniversary at late singer’s grave – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The family of the late Ghanaian multiple award winning dancehall crooner, Ebony Reigns visited her grave at the Osu Cemetery in Accra on Thursday, February 8, 2024 to mark the 6th anniversary of her passing.

In videos sighted on social media, Ebony’s family, including her father Mr. Nana Opoku-Kwarteng (Starboy Kwarteng), her mother, elder sister, and others were captured gathered around her tomb to honor her memory.

Social Media folks also took to their various accounts to share photos of the late songstress to show their their grievances with the caption “We miss you”.

Ebony tragically died in a car accident on February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi road, alongside her friend Frank Kuri and her soldier bodyguard, Atsu Vondee.

Check out the video below