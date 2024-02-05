type here...
Entertainment

Ebony was present at the Sing-A-Thon, she entered through a secret door – Afua Asantewaa reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afua Asantewaa, popularly known as the Sing-A-Thon lady has sparked reactions on social media after she opened up on an incident that happened when she was performing at the singing marathon involving the late Ebony Reigns.

Afua made these revelations in an exclusive interview on Kingdome Fm saying, while she was performing the songs of the late Ebony Reigns, she felt the late musician’s presence in the glass booth.

According to her, on one occasion, the door of the glass booth which was always shut suddenly opened while she was performing one of Ebony’s song.

“There was one particular door we never opened unless there was a visitor coming in, but during the time I was singing Ebony’s song, the door opened on its own, and that was when I felt Ebony’s presence.”

