The Minority in Parliament has blown the lid off attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters register, just two years after it had an update in 2020.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu disclosed this to pressmen on Tuesday, alleging the EC is “desperately planning” to discard the 2020 register on the sole basis of the new functional Ghana Card.

According to the legislator, a new register on this basis is a wasteful expenditure and will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians who have not registered or secured their cards yet.

“Our understanding as we pick it up is that the EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana 80 million dollars thereabout,” he told the media in Parliament on Tuesday.

This follows a similar allegation the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, made in the past indicating that the EC is preparing to lay a Constitutional Instrument in Parliament that will allow the creation of new voters register with the Ghana Card.

The government came under intense criticism from several Civil Society Organisations and individuals after the creation of a new voters register ahead of the 2020 polls amid the pandemic.

They argued that the register at the time was credible and it was not necessary for the compilation of a new one. But the call for the discontinuation fell on deaf ears.