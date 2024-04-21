Is “Echoke” your only song- netizens question Sefa

- Advertisement -

Concerned social media users have dragged female Ghanaian musician, Sefa.

This comes after Sefa recently performed her popular song “Echoke” at a yet-to-be-identified event.

In a viral video, Sefa was seen performing her popular song, “Echoke” which got netizens talking about her.

In the video’s comment section, netizens questioned the musician if “Echoke” is the only song she has.

According to them, Sefa has been performing only “Echoke” at any event she is billed to perform.

“One one song,. Is this the only track she’s got?” a netizen questioned.

“How many songs sefa have”, another netizen asked.