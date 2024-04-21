type here...
Is "Echoke" your only song- netizens question Sefa
Entertainment

Is “Echoke” your only song- netizens question Sefa

By Ghana Razak
Concerned social media users have dragged female Ghanaian musician, Sefa.

This comes after Sefa recently performed her popular song “Echoke” at a yet-to-be-identified event.

In a viral video, Sefa was seen performing her popular song, “Echoke” which got netizens talking about her.

In the video’s comment section, netizens questioned the musician if “Echoke” is the only song she has.

According to them, Sefa has been performing only “Echoke” at any event she is billed to perform.

“One one song,. Is this the only track she’s got?” a netizen questioned.

“How many songs sefa have”, another netizen asked.

Source:Ghpage

