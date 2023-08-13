type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Eddie Nartey marries again

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Producer and actor Eddie Nartey has finally decided to give marriage another chance after the death of his wife some three (3) years ago.

Per the information, he tied the knot with his new wife in a simple but lavish ceremony yesterday with his celebrity friends in full attendance.

His groomsmen, which included people like Bismark The Joke, James Gardiner, Foster Romanus, and a few others, helped Eddie Nartey have a memorable wedding.

Eddie Nartey and his new wife experienced many sweet moments as they went around together amid shouts from everyone present, as seen in some images and videos from the event posted.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Source:GhPage

