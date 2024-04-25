Editorial: The Adom Kyei Duah effect on our poor old parents; Is he really from God??

- Advertisement -

The recent flood of conversations about the Head and Leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has brought many people to share their two cents.

Now, in recent times church members of the renowned man of God have hailed him for somewhat making the standard of being a God himself.

Staunch members of Adom Kyei speak highly of him to the point that should they hear any conflicting thoughts or remarks about their “MOG” cause heat of banter.

This and many more such have given rise to some people who rather choose to use logic over the blind cuffs of religion to question the kind of trance Adom Kyei has on his members.

It is surprising, how one person has a great influence on thousands of people and just a word from him can go to a wide extent.

This article aims to highlight the speed at which Adom Kyei Duah is gradually with speed influencing our mothers.

He has succeeded in piercing through the hearts with certain doctrines to the magnitude that they see Adom Kyei Duah as a Messiah and a Healer whose water, sobolo et al make the change.

In the wake of this, a video made waves where a mother instead of taking her child who was seriously in need of medical attention to the hospital resorted to giving his child a Sobolo drink to the child.

The intent of the drink is for the child to be healed instantly —because she has been made to believe that the Sobolo drink will heal the child of any diseases.

Since the video surfaced online, it has raised lots of eyebrows where some netizens have attacked the issue calling out the mother over her brainwashed attitude.

Well, others who have used Sobolo and claimed it helped them have shared their testimonies — mostly broadcasted on the pastor’s television.

These divergent contentions make it difficult to reach a true conclusion of what one must do when it comes to believing Adom Kyei Duah. You have your discretion to take.

However, this is a piece of advice to our mothers and friends who may have been blinded by their love for a person instead of putting their hopes in God.

Reconsider and open your mind eyes wide to the point that you can discern and not be ‘fooled’ by just one person who when is not feeling well visits the hospital to get treatment to tell you to drink a Sobolo made to heal.

This article is in no way trying to condemn anyone but rather brings the mind to the fact that we all must be smart and vigilant not to be swayed under the carpet that we put all our hopes in one man. What if he fails?

This is an editorial from an individual’s perspective. Views expressed here are of the writer Mr. Tabernacle and not of the platform, GhPage Media. You can reach Mr Tabernacle on [email protected]