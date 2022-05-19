Education Minister eats breakfast with Free SHS students

- Advertisement -

Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum has shown leadership by eating breakfast with some students of the Free Senior High School policy.

This comes barely days after there were complaints about a shortage of food in several senior high schools and poor nutrition.

To ascertain the veracity of the problem, the Education Minister visited some selected Senior high schools and ate breakfast.

The photo available shows a rather interested Education Minister who sat at the table and was served just like any ordinary student.

The quality of the food he took would influence his ultimate decision to push for nutritious meals to be served to students.