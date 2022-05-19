type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsEducation Minister eats breakfast with Free SHS students
News

Education Minister eats breakfast with Free SHS students

By Albert
Education Minister eats breakfast with Free SHS students
- Advertisement -

Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum has shown leadership by eating breakfast with some students of the Free Senior High School policy.

This comes barely days after there were complaints about a shortage of food in several senior high schools and poor nutrition.

To ascertain the veracity of the problem, the Education Minister visited some selected Senior high schools and ate breakfast.

The photo available shows a rather interested Education Minister who sat at the table and was served just like any ordinary student.

The quality of the food he took would influence his ultimate decision to push for nutritious meals to be served to students.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News