type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsEducation Ministry denies allegations of food shortage in SHSs
News

Education Ministry denies allegations of food shortage in SHSs

By Kweku Derrick
Viral video of SHS students being served 'gari' with 'raw soup' as lunch
- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Education has refuted media reports of food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHS), particularly in the Volta Region.

In a statement, the Ministry said such reports are false, explaining that “adequate supplies have been made to the schools in question.”

Heads of schools have warned of a possible closure of schools due to shortages of food items to cater for the student population.

But the Ministry said its checks reveal that “all Senior High Schools in the country have received adequate supply of food items”.

“The Ministry however takes cognizance of recent disruptions within the food supply chain, but assures parents and guardians that they have been addressed”, the release stressed.

The response follows a video of students of St Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary at Hatsukorpe (Ketu South) being served with gari and a pot of watery soup, which contains only one fish for ten students.

A video that was taken and shared by blogger Kobby Kyei has broken many hearts.

The amount of food was disproportionate to the number of students at the table. The expressions on their faces spoke of hunger and hopelessness.

    Source:GHPage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • SHS

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News