The Ministry of Education has refuted media reports of food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHS), particularly in the Volta Region.

In a statement, the Ministry said such reports are false, explaining that “adequate supplies have been made to the schools in question.”

Heads of schools have warned of a possible closure of schools due to shortages of food items to cater for the student population.

But the Ministry said its checks reveal that “all Senior High Schools in the country have received adequate supply of food items”.

“The Ministry however takes cognizance of recent disruptions within the food supply chain, but assures parents and guardians that they have been addressed”, the release stressed.

The response follows a video of students of St Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary at Hatsukorpe (Ketu South) being served with gari and a pot of watery soup, which contains only one fish for ten students.

A video that was taken and shared by blogger Kobby Kyei has broken many hearts.

The amount of food was disproportionate to the number of students at the table. The expressions on their faces spoke of hunger and hopelessness.