Education Ministry PRO accuses Gifty Anti of destroying young women with her feminism sermons

By Kweku Derrick
Gifty Anti-husband-Nana-Ansah-Kwao-Kwasi-Kwarteng
Gifty Anti with husband Nana Ansah-Kwao and Kwasi-Kwarteng
The spokesperson of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has accused ace broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti of destroying young women who listened to her feminist sermons in the past.

According to him, Oheneyere’s audience who heeded her advice on women empowerment began the unhealthy competition with men which collapsed their homes and marriages.

Mr. Kwarteng made these remarks in reaction to a publication in which Oheneyere Gifty Anti (formerly Gifty Anti) is reported to have said that ‘Every man is afraid of a powerful woman’.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said the former news anchor inspired her followers to shun marriage and focus on their careers; only to later do the opposite.

“This is what you did and destroyed the identity of many young women who followed you religiously but blindly.

“Sadly, you have reduced life to a competition between men and women. In your attempt to help young women find their identity, you erroneously created an impression as if the only thing they need in this world is their career and that life is all about how they can be better than men”, he said.

In his view, Oheneyere’s stance constitutes a ‘betrayal’ which she must correct by teaching women to balance their career aspirations with other vital aspects of their lives.

Mr. Kwarteng continued, “Young women were told the only important variable necessary for their development was their career and nothing else. Today, you betrayed the very principles you stood for.

“I wish you have the courage to re-educate them that a well balanced aggregation of family, marriage & career is equally vital to one’s identity. And that they can still get to the top without seeing men as their competitors”.

“To over-emphasise career at the altar of the others has proven to be consequentially unfulfilling especially in a world where our identity is largely corporate and shaped by society”, Kwasi Kwarteng concluded.

