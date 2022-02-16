type here...
Edward Agyekum Kufour – All you need to know about the handsome son of fmr President J.A Kufour

By Mr. Tabernacle
Edward Agyekum Kufour and J.A Kufour
Ghanaian politician who served as the President of Ghana from 7 January 2001 to 7 January 2009, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor has a son whom a few know but is very popular on the internet, especially in the movie scene.

The article focuses on one of the male children of the former president people know by his face on screens and probably might have watched his movies but have no idea is the son of J.A Kufour.

Having starred in numerous Ghanaian movies, Edward Agyekum Kufour is a Creative Arts Entrepreneur, Actor, Preacher, Farmer, Computer Science & Business Management Consultant.

Take a look at some of his pictures

Some time ago, Mr Edward unlike, his father, chose acting over politics. He disclosed that he deliberately chose to be an actor instead of pursuing a career in politics.

According to Edward Kufuor, he is more passionate about acting instead of following his father’s footsteps to become a politician.

He made these comments while speaking on TV3 with Mikki Osei Berko. Edward Kufour further indicated that, when given the opportunity, he would love to contribute meaningfully to policymaking that will help change the face of the film industry in Ghana.

    Source:GHPAGE

