type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEdward Akwasi Boateng receives a new car, scholarships for his kids, and...
Entertainment

Edward Akwasi Boateng receives a new car, scholarships for his kids, and financial aid

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Edward-Akwasi-Boateng-and-Prophet-El-Bernard
Edward-Akwasi-Boateng-and-Prophet-El-Bernard
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian veteran Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng got smiles on his face after he was blessed with a brand new car, scholarships for his kids and monthly stipends to ease his burden.

All these were made possible by the Head Pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry identified as Prophet Bernand El Bernard.

The kind deed was performed in response to a widely shared video on the internet that showed Edward Akwasi Boateng hawking CDs and pen drives at a Kumasi bus stop.

The gospel performer, who was having financial difficulties, fervently begged people to buy his music in order to support him.

The presentation took place at the Spiritual Revival Ministry in Accra, where Edward Akwasi Boateng was welcomed by Prophet Bernand El Bernard and his congregation.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Profoundly moved and rendered speechless, the legendary gospel artist conveyed his sincere gratitude for the unexpected gift that had been bestowed upon him during these trying times.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, February 26, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.8 ° F
86.8 °
86.8 °
65 %
2mph
65 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more