Efia Odo and Shatta Michy clash on TV show over Shatta Wale’s big ‘gbola’ – VIDEO

Efia Odo and Michy, formerly called Shatta Michy and the ex girlfriend and baby mama of controversial Ghanaian reggae act, Shatta Wale has clashed again on a TV show.

The two have been on each other’s neck since the commencement of the Gh Queens TV show which has Hajia4Real as another special face and it all surrounds Shatta Wale.

In the latest clash sighted in a video shared on Ghpage TV, the socialite and political activist tried to tease Michy with her escapades with the ‘My Level’ hitmaker, telling her how she laid in bed naked and yet didn’t do anything with Shatta Wale.

According to Efia Odo, Shatta Wale has a very big manhood which prevented her from having anything to do with him since she prefers it little.

Michy rebutted saying, there’s no way you’ll sleep naked with Charles and he will not touch you.

