Ghanaian actress and socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, deactivated her Twitter account Thursday after becoming the latest target of cyberbullying.

The move follows a series of tweets suggesting she will be the first lady to sleep with 20-year-old Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi, following his arrival in the country yesterday.

Efia Odo may have come under a number of abusive attacks online, but it appears the latest slut-shaming comments from Twitter users have struck her harder than anything else in the past.

Efia Odo noted she has developed tough skin to withstand cyberbully but was deeply hurt to be tagged as a ‘cheap prostitute’ – a name that does not define her personality – amid fighting for change in this country.

Moments before leaving the microblogging site, she wrote that she was appalled by the way people “treated her like crap”.

Her post read: “I am strong AF but it’s hurtful when y’all tag me with these names. A footballer is in town and y’all keep saying I’m gonna be the first person he fucks. I’m here putting my life at risk for a better Ghana and all y’all do is attack me and make me feel like crap! Smh y’all won”