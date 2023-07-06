Efia Odo finds love again as she finally lands a new boyfriend after her ex Kweku Revloe dumped her

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, media personality and model Adrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, has found love in the arms of a new man after her ex-boyfriend Kweku Revloe jilted her.

The once-perfect couple parted ways in 2018 just a few months after she started showing him off on social media.

After weeks of reflecting on her mistakes, Efia Odo admitted that flaunting her alleged fraudster ex-boyfriend on social media was one of the biggest mistakes she made in her relationship with the alleged Sakawa boy.

According to Efia Odo, it was unnecessary because it had the potential of collapsing the relationship which it did and had become difficult for her to move on.

After 5 years of searching and mingling, it appears she has finally found someone to feel the void Revloe left in her heart.

According to her, the releationship started about three weeks ago and it’s already showing potentials of surviving in the long term.

In a post announcing new her realtionship status, she wrote: “I got a new man by the way. It’s been 3 weeks and he’s obsessed, I ain’t gone lie I’m obsessed too. Lord please let this be my life partner Chaley cuz I tire.”

Hopefully, Efia has learned from her mistakes and would not repeat them again.