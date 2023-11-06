type here...
"Who never f**kup hands in the air": Efia Odo links up with Hajia4real in the USA – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular Ghanaian actress and budding political activist, Efia Odo has paid her jail bond friend and socialite, Hajia4real, a visit in the US.

In a video sighted on snapchat, the two were seen in drinking, dancing and having a good time amidst the heat cooking in court.

The two who are trying to build a music career for themselves were also heard singing Black Sherif’s “Kweku The Traveler” on top of their voices.

However, Efia Odo’s visit to Hajia4real comes months after the latter was extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly defrauding older and single American men and women in a twisted lonely hearts scam, federal prosecutors said.

Watch the video below

