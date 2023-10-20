“She listens to her songs alone”: Efia Odo plans to drop Afrobeats banger after rap career failed

- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian actress, socialite, political activist, Efia Odo, has revealed daring plans to delve into the money making Afrobeat genre after her initial rap single dubbed “Freak” failed woefully.

Efia made this revelations in an interview on the Day Show, Efia Odo and acknowledged the criticism and backlash her debut song received, expressing her commitment to learn and evolve.

According to her, she has been diligently working on Afrobeat records, emphasizing her belief that Ghanaian audience currently prioritize that over others.

“I’ve been working on Afrobeat songs ever since I released ‘Freak.’ I’ve taken the time to understand my audience, and I’m ready to connect with Ghanaians on their level,” she stated