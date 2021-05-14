- Advertisement -

Actress Efia Odo has attributed the high rate of unemployment in Ghana to the rise in prostitution in the country.

According to her, she finds nothing wrong with people who exchange sex for money as it’s an alternative means of survival for them.

Efia Odo is of the opinion that the creation of well-paying jobs will help reduce the number of people engaged in prostitution and exposing themselves to STIs.

“I feel like if there are more jobs and well-paid jobs a lot of things will decrease,” she told BBC News Pidgin.

She also confirmed that some movie actresses have had to sleep with politicians in exchange for money to afford their lifestyle but says it’s a choice they made.

“Some of them sleep around. Even if they sleep with politicians and men for money, how does that concern you? Or anybody? We are all trying to eat and survive.”

The actress, however, clarified that she does not exchange sex for money because she makes enough money from her social media platforms. She charges $1,000 to $5,000 for a single post.

On why she wears skimpy clothes, she said, “look at my body? It is nice. It is natural. Why not show it off?”

She stated further that she does not care about what people say about her. Because people are very judgemental, and they will talk regardless.