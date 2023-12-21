type here...
EntertainmentOdoPiano: Efia Odo set to release the official Christmas banger, fans are...
EntertainmentMusic

OdoPiano: Efia Odo set to release the official Christmas banger, fans are happy – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian actress and activist popularly known in the showbiz world as Efia Odo, is set to release another monster track to her catalogue.

The beautiful actress and budding and budding singer debuted as a musician this year and has already released three singles on her official streaming platforms that has received loads of attention from music lover and critics.

As usual, her soon to the released song has already garnered significant traction from her fans online after she shared a snippet from the official video on her instagram account.

The song titled ‘wo be di’ is set to drop on 22nd December 2023.

Check it out below

