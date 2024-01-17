type here...
News
News

“Egypt will win by 2 goals to 1”: Prophet predicts another doom for Ghana Black Stars

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Ghanaian prophet who rose to fame after ghpage.com reported him rightly predicting Ghana’s defeat against Cape Verde at the ongoing African Cup of Nation in Côte d’Ivoire, has caused a stir with another bombshell.

This comes after he disclosed that the senior national team the Black Stars will once again lose it second group game against Egypt.

Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said God revealed to him that the scoreline for that game was 2-1.

According to him;

Even if Ghana gets a draw then God has intervened” he said with confidence”.

This revelation has got Ghanaians thinking as to what to believe and hope for as the first prophecy from this same man of God came to pass.

