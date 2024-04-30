Ejisu Constituency By-Election Underway: Matters Arising

Today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, voting has commenced in the Ejisu constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) following the passing of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker John Kumah.

The voting is taking place across 204 polling centres within the constituency, with 106,812 registered voters expected to cast their ballots in the by-election. The voting period runs from 7 am to 5 pm.

The contest is anticipated to be closely fought between the NPP candidate Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who is running independently after leaving the NPP.

Notably, the opposition National Democratic Congress has chosen not to participate in this election.

The by-election results will be announced at the Coalition Centre, situated at the Catholic Church in Ejisu.

A total of six candidates, including three independent contestants, are vying in this highly anticipated by-election.