Ejura: DCE runs away with his family from the town

Hon Salisu Bamba the District Chief Executive for Ejura according to sources has bolted together with his family members following the unrest in the town.

Two people were killed while four others are injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with the military and police on Tuesday morning.

Since the death of the 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, the youth say they are willing to sacrifice their lives until they get justice for him.

The youth stormed the police station on Tuesday morning to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of their colleague, stressing that they want the Police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Information from TV3’s Jonny Hughes he is reliably informed that the DCE fearing for his life and that of his family absconded with them from the town with their current location unknown.