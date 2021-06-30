type here...
GhPageNewsEjura: DCE runs away with his family from the town
News

Ejura: DCE runs away with his family from the town

By Qwame Benedict
Ejura: DCE runs away with his family from the town
Bamba Salisu
- Advertisement -

Hon Salisu Bamba the District Chief Executive for Ejura according to sources has bolted together with his family members following the unrest in the town.

Two people were killed while four others are injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase clashed with the military and police on Tuesday morning.

Since the death of the 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, the youth say they are willing to sacrifice their lives until they get justice for him.

The youth stormed the police station on Tuesday morning to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of their colleague, stressing that they want the Police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Information from TV3’s Jonny Hughes he is reliably informed that the DCE fearing for his life and that of his family absconded with them from the town with their current location unknown.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.6mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
78 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News