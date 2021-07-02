Ejura: I called the military because the youth wanted to burn down the police station – Regional Minister

- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that he was the one that called for the presence of the military in Ejura a few days ago resulting in the death of two people.

The minister who acts as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, REGSEC stated that he had picked up information a day before that the youth were planning to burn down the Ejura District Police Station after the burial of Kaaka.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show, he disclosed that this, not the first time he has sort the services of the military in dealing with some issues within the region.

Hon Osei Mensah however described the activity of the military on the day as unfortunate.

“I called on the military, as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to be a backup a day before the incident. I did that based on intelligence I gathered that the youth had planned to go and burn the police station in the town and the homes of the two suspects the police have arrested after the burial of Kaaka.”

“It is very unfortunate what happened, but this isn’t the first time the military has been called upon to assist the police. It is a strategy I have used since 2017.”