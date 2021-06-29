- Advertisement -

A video that gives an account of victims battling for their lives in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a bloody clash with security personnel in Ejura has surfaced.

Two persons have been confirmed dead while nine others were injured after some residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region clashed with a joint team of police and soldiers on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the killing of social media activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

The angry protest which started Monday escalated the next day when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

The viral video sighted by GhPage.com, sees at least five bodies of affected persons lying lifeless on the floor at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The survivors who were receiving could be heard moaning in pain while distinct conversations ensued between them and other residents who are believed to have conveyed them to the health facility for treatment.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtjf6vhEMr/

Ibrahim Muhammed was allegedly attacked by a mob at about 1:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021, when he was returning home on his motorbike.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.