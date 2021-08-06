type here...
Ekumfi: Pregnant woman killed; unborn baby removed from stomach with one leg chopped off

By Kweku Derrick
pregnant woman dead
A pregnant woman has been killed with her unborn baby removed from her stomach in the Ekumfi District in the Central Region at Ekumfi Akwakrom.

The woman’s unborn baby was placed beside her with one of its legs chopped off lying in a pool of blood in a gory scene.

Some eyewitnesses said the deceased is not known in the community and was only seen in the area on Thursday evening.

The woman is suspected to have visited a resident, only for her lifeless body to be found early Friday morning around 6:00 am, an incident that has left them scared.

Witnessed believe she was knocked down and run over by a runaway driver.

We found her lying on the side of the street with her baby lying beside her this morning. As to how and when the incident happened and who is responsible we cannot tell, but we see that her head has been smashed as well with her placenta and other organs out as well. We are waiting on the police to come because this is very strange” they said.

Other accounts also suspect some unscrupulous people killed her and removed her unborn baby.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to Ekumfi Esuehyia Police for investigation.

Source:GHPage

