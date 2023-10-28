type here...
El Classico: Real Madrid beats Barcelona thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace
Sports

El Classico: Real Madrid beats Barcelona thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
It’s the first Clasico of 2023/24 on Saturday as Barcelona host reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were top of the standings in Spain until Friday, when Girona defeated Celta Vigo to move above them, having played a game more. Barca, meanwhile, are just three points behind Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham scored a stoppage-time winner as his brace dragged Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.

The England star, who had already scored on his first LaLiga and Champions League appearances from the club, hammered a strike into the top from 25 yards in the second-half as he produced a moment of magic out of nothing.

Real needed it too, as they struggled to find a way back into the match.

Ilkay Gundogan had put Barcelona in front inside six minutes, and it was a lead they deservedly maintained until Bellingham’s intervention midway through the second-half.

