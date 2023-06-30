type here...
Elderly woman accuses Sarkodie of impregnating young girls in the UK and blocking them after they get pregnant

By Kweku Derrick
Sarkodie accused of impregnating young girls in the UK
Sarkodie’s woes in the hands of his ex-lovers may be far from over as new allegations about him impregnating more women and refusing to take responsibility keep popping up.

Barely 24 hours ago, an anonymous lady only identified as Mrs Adelz made staggering claims that the rapper got her friend pregnant in 2016 and blocked her on all social media platforms.

She failed to reveal the identity of the said woman whose name she said starts with F and ends with A.

Just when the dust is yet to settle on this new allegation, another elderly woman has come out to make fresh accusations against the BET award-winning rapper.

According to the UK-based woman, anytime Sarkodie visited the UK for a concert he met with young women and slept with them.

Upon realizing these ladies are pregnant, Sarkodie allegedly blocked them from all avenues of contacting him.

According to the elderly woman, it’s been long overdue since she’s been keeping these secretes of Sarkodie.

She said her decision to finally come out is as a result of Sarkodie’s insult-laden response to Yvonne Nelson who first accused the rapper of getting her pregnant and forcing her to abort it.

    Source:GHPage

