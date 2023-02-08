“Your tailor did a bad job” – Elikem Kumordzie drags Sarkodie for wardrobe mishap

The celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, is dragging rapper Sarkodie down for what he describes as shoddy work by his tailor.

Reacting to some photos shared by the Sarkcess Music CEO, Elikem The Tailor said he could have made a better choice by going for a more professional tailor to sew for him.

He went on to circle some parts of the shirt he felt were not sewn properly, which, according to him, gave the shirt visible misalignments.

Elikem Kumordzie, who is regarded as one of the best tailors or fashion designers, told Sarkodie to look for a professional option next time to avoid wearing a misaligned shirt.

“Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try. Let me hook you up with something fresh next time ?. Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor,” he added to the accompanying pictures on Instagram.

Elikem Kumordzie has been receiving backlash…

AmahFashionHouse wrote: I’m Amah writing from Cameroon ?? and your attitude in this same post is very disrespectful .it shows a lot of pride and show off.As a fashion designer ,its very disrespectful and belittling correcting a fellow man and most especially one of our valuable African pride like Sarkodie publicly in such humiliating manner . It speaks less of you Elikem and we don’t support such an attitude from someone like you . You just should have DM him privately.and not leaving out crushing another talented designer’s work to prove an irrelevant point. You could reach out privately either a DM to call his attention and better still help teach the designer to do better .We learn everyday in the craft work from each other. That wasn’t cool brother

Mblingbling wrote: Dude! I am a fan of your art and hustle but I have to say, u don’t put a person on blast like that publicly and expect them to respect and work with you. That is egocentric and rude to them and kind of disrespectful to the local tailor he was probably supporting. DM him next time please.

PiusIyke wrote: Never u criticize ur collegue in the fashion industry. Is against our working etiquettes. Private chat him if u really want him to do business with you than exposing him in this awkward manner. Show some respect bro….